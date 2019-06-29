{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Ray Kumar Majhi, 32, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.

Tifini Janean Stratton, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense, open container, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial August 13.

Destry Lynn Sunday, 33, Challis; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

Antonio Carlos Zavala, 26, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16, child-enticing through internet, video image or other communication device, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

Johny Hernandez, 26, Twin Falls; robbery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

Johny Hernandez, 26, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 13.

Tyler Barney Greener, 26, Challis; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

Terri Brower Seal, 63, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

