Friday arraignments
Ray Kumar Majhi, 32, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.
Tifini Janean Stratton, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense, open container, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial August 13.
Destry Lynn Sunday, 33, Challis; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.
Antonio Carlos Zavala, 26, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16, child-enticing through internet, video image or other communication device, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.
Johny Hernandez, 26, Twin Falls; robbery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.
Johny Hernandez, 26, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 13.
Tyler Barney Greener, 26, Challis; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.
Terri Brower Seal, 63, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.