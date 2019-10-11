{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

Disaree Ann Vera, Kimberly; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.

Alize R. Salinas, 19, Twin Falls; felony attempted strangulation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Skyler Shane Guymon, 25, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Tristen C. Maldonado, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 2.

Terry Charles Olson, 36, Twin Falls; felony domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, felony possession of a controlled substance, intimidating a witness (4 counts), bond $500,000, public defender continued, preliminary Oct. 18.

