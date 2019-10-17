{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Stephanie Ann Criner, 44, Buhl; driving under the influence-excessive, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 2.

Keven Gomez, 21, Twin Falls; felony fraud-criminal possession of a financial transaction card, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Terence Kelly Hoffman, 40, Kimberly; felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

James Leon Griffin, 49, Twin Falls; burglary, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Nickolas Acosta, 27, Ontario, Oregon; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

