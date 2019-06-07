Thursday arraignments
Izzac Tyler Osterhout, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
Jose Romero Quintero, 26, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Joshua Lloyd Welker, 29, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, driving without privileges, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
William C. Shell, 40, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, no insurance-second or subsequent offense, failure to appear, own recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial July 30.
