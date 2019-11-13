Tuesday arraignments
Tamara Hutcherson-Stevens, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Justin Keelan Lombardi, 25, Twin Falls; robbery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.
Eddie Lee Harris, 48, Twin Falls; robbery, burglary, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.
Jessica Michelle Inchausti-Harris, 23, Jerome; robbery, burglary, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.
You have free articles remaining.
Ashlee J. Melni, 28, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 22.
Joseph Christopher Mahnke, 39, Lewisville, Texas; fugitive, held without bond, public defender appointed, extradition hearing Nov. 22.
Joseph Christopher Mahnke, 39, Lewisville, Texas; felony possession of a controlled substance, open container, eluding police, possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.
Jakob P. Sorensen, 27, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.