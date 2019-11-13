{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Tamara Hutcherson-Stevens, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Justin Keelan Lombardi, 25, Twin Falls; robbery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

Eddie Lee Harris, 48, Twin Falls; robbery, burglary, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

Jessica Michelle Inchausti-Harris, 23, Jerome; robbery, burglary, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

Ashlee J. Melni, 28, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 22.

Joseph Christopher Mahnke, 39, Lewisville, Texas; fugitive, held without bond, public defender appointed, extradition hearing Nov. 22.

Joseph Christopher Mahnke, 39, Lewisville, Texas; felony possession of a controlled substance, open container, eluding police, possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

Jakob P. Sorensen, 27, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments