{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Ryan P. Miller, 37, Twin Falls; forgery (2 counts), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

Scott David Hall, 55, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

Zackery Scott Hall, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

Zachary Jacoby Cole, 25, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

Anthony Joseph Deguzman, 26, Twin Falls; pedestrian under the influence, bond $1,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Jonathan M. Byington, 34, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Michelle Rene Descharme, 48, Rupert; issuing check without funds, private counsel retained, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

Colby Douglas Redgrave, 29, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $1,000, pretrial Sept. 17.

Matthew Scott Moore, 32, Twin Falls; forgery, grand theft (2 counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments