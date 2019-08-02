Wednesday arraignments
Ryan P. Miller, 37, Twin Falls; forgery (2 counts), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.
Scott David Hall, 55, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.
Zackery Scott Hall, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.
Zachary Jacoby Cole, 25, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.
Anthony Joseph Deguzman, 26, Twin Falls; pedestrian under the influence, bond $1,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Jonathan M. Byington, 34, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Michelle Rene Descharme, 48, Rupert; issuing check without funds, private counsel retained, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.
Colby Douglas Redgrave, 29, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $1,000, pretrial Sept. 17.
Matthew Scott Moore, 32, Twin Falls; forgery, grand theft (2 counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 9.
