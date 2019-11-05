Monday arraignments
Cody Lee Morrison, 25, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.
Cody Lee Morrison, 25, Jerome; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.
Cody Lee Morrison, 25, Jerome; petit theft, trespassing, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 17.
Johnny Moreno Jr., 49, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, bond $500, pretrial Dec. 24.
Jennifer A. Morris, 36, Twin Falls; battery-domestic violence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.
Patrick Anthony Morrissey II, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.
Samuel L. Reeder, 33, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.
Larry Wendall Miller, 68, no address; battery against a health care worker, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.
Bayron Jose Arauz, 38, Kimberly; open container-driver, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 17.
