Monday arraignments

Cody Lee Morrison, 25, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.

Cody Lee Morrison, 25, Jerome; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.

Cody Lee Morrison, 25, Jerome; petit theft, trespassing, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 17.

Johnny Moreno Jr., 49, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, bond $500, pretrial Dec. 24.

Jennifer A. Morris, 36, Twin Falls; battery-domestic violence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.

Patrick Anthony Morrissey II, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.

Samuel L. Reeder, 33, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.

Larry Wendall Miller, 68, no address; battery against a health care worker, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.

Bayron Jose Arauz, 38, Kimberly; open container-driver, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 17.

