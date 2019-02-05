Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Brooke Leslie Peltier, 39, Elko, NV; DUI-excessive, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.

John Francis Samean, 37, Twin Falls; burglary, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Luis F Duran, 22, Bellevue, ID; unlawful possession by a felon, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Dean Oliver Hooker, 40, Burley; false information to an officer, bond $1,500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.

Marcus Mani Loya, 26, Twin Falls; trafficking heroin, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Brook Elizabeth Jansson, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Rachel Francenne Dabney, 27, Sunset, UT; intimidating a witness, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Amanda Diaz, 34, Paul; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Rachel Tellez, 41, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defended appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Uriel Mosqueda Camacho, 26, Hansen; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and false information, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.

Uriel Mosqueda Camacho, 26, Hansen; trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, two counts possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Juan Luis Patlan-Baeza, 30, Jerome; felony DUI, bond $25,000, private counsel, prelim Feb. 15.

Andrew Antonio Ayala, 22, Jerome; disturbing the peace, and resisting/obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.

James Mark Petersen, 22, Twin Falls; DUI, bond $1,500, public defender denied, pretrial conference March 26.

Daniel Russell Cavanaugh, 24 Kimberly; felony attempted strangulation, and misdemeanor injury to a child, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Christopher E Seiple, 48, Twin Falls; resisting, and stalking in second degree, bond $3,500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.

Miranda rose Hendrickson, 26, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.

Dillon Robert Jacobson, 31, Twin Falls; felony malicious injury to property, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

William Dobson, 59; Oregon state fugitive, warrant, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Feb. 15.

Tuesday arraingments

Deana Ash, 45, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, and possession of marijuana, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.

Alan Kuykendall, 38, Buhl; DUI-excessive, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.

Sonia Solis, 34, Twin Falls; resisting/obstructing, bond $1,500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.

Jake Bryan Diaz Deleon, 26, Twin Falls; possession by convicted felon weapon-unlawful, concealment of evidence, and trafficking heroin, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Justo David Benitez Jr., 24, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, petit theft, and unlawful entry, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference April 2.

Isaiah L Robertson, 23, Bakersfield, ID; DUI, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial-city Feb. 26.

