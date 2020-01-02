{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Tuesday arraignments

Jasmine Marie Sparrow, 23, Twin Falls; felony possession of marijuana (3 ounces or greater), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Derek Gerard Black, 34, Georgetown, Kentucky; aggravated battery, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Jaclyn Eboney Bateman, 40, Buhl; DUI-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.

Jessica Gina Rodriguez, 32, Burley; DUI-second offense, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.

Daniel Lyman Ira Sinks, 23, Buhl; driving without privileges and inattentive driving, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 19.

Michael Lance Caraway, 35, Twin Falls; failure to stop for damage at accident, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

Thursday arraignments

Jay Wayne Newberry, 39, Boise; felony DUI, bond $250,000, no counsel listed, prelim Jan. 10.

David Martin Wilden, 58, Gooding; unlawful entry, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Feb. 25.

Jedediah Rae Hammond, 47, Filer; misdemeanor open container, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

Tamara Marie Hutcherson-Stevens, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (two counts), walk-in, private counsel, prelim Jan. 10.

Jedediah Rae Hammond, 47, Filer; misdemeanor battery (domestic violence), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.

Salvador Sanchez, 51, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

John Conley Moser, 41, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Sonny Vern Anderson, 41, Twin Falls; felony DUI (second offense) and misdemeanor driving without privileges, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Albert Herman Adermann, 42, Burley; resisting officer(s), bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

Disaree Ann Vera, Twin Falls; injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 10.

Ashley D Winnett, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Albert Herman Adermann, 42, Burley; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor resisting officer(s), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Nathan Daniel Boyd, 37, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Rudolph T Gillespie, 39, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery with traumatic injuries, bond $100,000, public defender denied, prelim Jan. 10.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments