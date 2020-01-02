Tuesday arraignments
Jasmine Marie Sparrow, 23, Twin Falls; felony possession of marijuana (3 ounces or greater), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Derek Gerard Black, 34, Georgetown, Kentucky; aggravated battery, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Jaclyn Eboney Bateman, 40, Buhl; DUI-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Jessica Gina Rodriguez, 32, Burley; DUI-second offense, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Daniel Lyman Ira Sinks, 23, Buhl; driving without privileges and inattentive driving, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 19.
Michael Lance Caraway, 35, Twin Falls; failure to stop for damage at accident, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Thursday arraignments
Jay Wayne Newberry, 39, Boise; felony DUI, bond $250,000, no counsel listed, prelim Jan. 10.
David Martin Wilden, 58, Gooding; unlawful entry, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Feb. 25.
Jedediah Rae Hammond, 47, Filer; misdemeanor open container, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Tamara Marie Hutcherson-Stevens, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (two counts), walk-in, private counsel, prelim Jan. 10.
Jedediah Rae Hammond, 47, Filer; misdemeanor battery (domestic violence), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Salvador Sanchez, 51, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
John Conley Moser, 41, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Sonny Vern Anderson, 41, Twin Falls; felony DUI (second offense) and misdemeanor driving without privileges, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Albert Herman Adermann, 42, Burley; resisting officer(s), bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Disaree Ann Vera, Twin Falls; injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 10.
Ashley D Winnett, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Albert Herman Adermann, 42, Burley; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor resisting officer(s), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Nathan Daniel Boyd, 37, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Rudolph T Gillespie, 39, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery with traumatic injuries, bond $100,000, public defender denied, prelim Jan. 10.
