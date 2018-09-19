Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Meggan Lesley Cecalia, 21, Jerome; aggravated battery, malicious injury to property, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Syrus Trystan Porter, 20, Twin Falls; rape, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Anjeanne Lynn Robinson, 48, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), court compliance program, private counsel, pretrial Nov. 14.
Jonathan Shane Casey, 45, Rupert; domestic battery, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.
Vincent John Roberts, 31, Bellevue; battery, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.
Dawne Leiran Dalzell, 53, Twin Falls; trespass, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.
