Wednesday arraignments
Khody Gerhardt, 23, Jerome; fail to stop for an accident, pedestrian under the influence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.
Shiva Raj Uraun, 24, Twin Falls; making false 911 report, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.
Debbie L. Hughes, 42, Bliss; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
