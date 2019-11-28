Wednesday arraignments
Aaron Ty Wilcken, 29, Boise; robbery, bond $50,000, public defender confirmed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Lawrence A. Sanford, 63, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Suzanne Ruth Cummins, 39, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony driving under the influence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.
Angela M. Kaster, 33, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.
Matias M. Lohman, 55, Twin Falls; deposit of putrid matter, failure to appear, bond $500, pretrial Jan. 14.
Matias M. Lohman, 55, Twin Falls; trespass-second offense, failure to appear, bond $500, pretrial Jan. 22.
