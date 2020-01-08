Wednesday arraignments
Craig W Huff, 30, Twin Falls; providing false information and failure to appear (misdemeanor citation), bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 19.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Craig W Huff, 30, Twin Falls; fugitive - Montana, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, extradition hearing Jan.17.
Destiny Lynn McWilliams, 27, Twin Falls; pedestrian under the influence, bond $1,000, no counsel listed, pretrial March 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.