{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Wednesday arraignments

Craig W Huff, 30, Twin Falls; providing false information and failure to appear (misdemeanor citation), bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 19.

Craig W Huff, 30, Twin Falls; fugitive - Montana, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, extradition hearing Jan.17. 

Destiny Lynn McWilliams, 27, Twin Falls; pedestrian under the influence, bond $1,000, no counsel listed, pretrial March 3.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments