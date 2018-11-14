Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Scott E Davisson, 61, Billings, Mont.; driving under the influence in a commercial vehicle, possession or use of alcohol, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.
Gary Lynn Shaw, 59, Twin Falls; violation of a protection order (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
Scott Natnal Hammond, 38, Conrad, Mont; marijuana trafficking, possession of paraphernalia, $5,000 bond, to hire attorney, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
Valentino A Gino Estrada, 20, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, no insurance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.
Ramiro Reyes Rodriguez, 37, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.
Gary Lynn Shaw, 59, Twin Falls; domestic assault, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
Kevin R Rathbun, 20, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.
Jacob Ryan Brooks, 39, Richfield; aggravated battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
Elaine Bernal Ruiz, 35, Rupert; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.
Alejandro Chacon, 29, Las Vegas, Nev.; fugitive warrant, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Nov. 21.
Juan Chacon, 55, Las Vegas, Nev.; fugitive warrant, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Nov. 21.
