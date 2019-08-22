{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Bernardo Garza Jr., 34, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony introducing major contraband into correctional facility, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.

Lynn Marie Chavez, 46, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.

Brian William Duncan, 18, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Rachel Monet West, 34, Kimberly; grand theft of a leased or rented vehicle, bond $50,000, public defender confirmed, preliminary Aug. 30.

Randy Curt Babbitt, 41, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.

Brian Collins Buonamano, 35, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.

Brandon James Brown, 18, Buhl; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.

