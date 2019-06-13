Wednesday arraignments
Stephanie Poulignot, 31; fugitive-Oregon warrant, held without bond, public defender appointed, extradition hearing June 21.
Stephanie Poulignot, 31; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, frequenting, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Richard Harold Adams, 44, Twin Falls; felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (2 counts), domestic battery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Victor Manuel Correa, 30, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
David Wayne Ford, 22, Hazelton; possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Izzac Tyler Osterhout, 20, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Diana L. Tepuri, 24, Twin Falls; frequenting, possession of marijuana, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Robert Louis Murphy, 40, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), resisting or obstructing officers, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Robert Louis Murphy, 40, Buhl; grand theft, forgery, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
David Martinez, 24, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving without privileges, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Feliza Rae Fairbanks, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.