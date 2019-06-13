{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Stephanie Poulignot, 31; fugitive-Oregon warrant, held without bond, public defender appointed, extradition hearing June 21.

Stephanie Poulignot, 31; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, frequenting, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

Richard Harold Adams, 44, Twin Falls; felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (2 counts), domestic battery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

Victor Manuel Correa, 30, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

David Wayne Ford, 22, Hazelton; possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

Izzac Tyler Osterhout, 20, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

Diana L. Tepuri, 24, Twin Falls; frequenting, possession of marijuana, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.

Robert Louis Murphy, 40, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), resisting or obstructing officers, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

Robert Louis Murphy, 40, Buhl; grand theft, forgery, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

David Martinez, 24, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving without privileges, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

Feliza Rae Fairbanks, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.

