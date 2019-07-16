{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Yulonda Bien, 32, fugitive-Missouri warrant, held without bond, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings July 26.

David William Bissonette, 49, Pocatello, burglary, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Armando Arambula, 59, Twin Falls, possession of marijuana, resisting or obstructing officers, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 27.

Jonathan Mead Byington, 34, Twin Falls, felony eluding officers, battery, driving under the influence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Kenneth James Shaw, 25, Twin Falls, disturbing the peace, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 4.

Brier Delore Atkinson, 22. Twin Falls, no contact order violation, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.

