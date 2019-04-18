{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Rodney Scott Mason, 62, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $30,000 bond, public defender denied, preliminary hearing April 26. 

Keith Allen Haynes, 41, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 26. 

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments