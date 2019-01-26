Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.

Nickolas D Barnes, 33, Jerome; providing false information and resist/obstructing officers, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial March 19.

James Anthony Krehmeyer, 26, Buhl; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference, March 26.

James S Dillman, 49, Twin Falls; failure to notify upon striking fixture on highway, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.

Gilbert Carranza, 39, Twin Falls; grand theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.

Christian Martel Fowler, 44, Heyburn; check on account with insufficient funds, walk-in release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.

Colby Sean Riley, 33, Jerome; felony grand theft (amended), walk-in release, private counsel, prelim Feb. 11.

