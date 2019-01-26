Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.
William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.
Nickolas D Barnes, 33, Jerome; providing false information and resist/obstructing officers, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial March 19.
James Anthony Krehmeyer, 26, Buhl; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference, March 26.
James S Dillman, 49, Twin Falls; failure to notify upon striking fixture on highway, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.
Gilbert Carranza, 39, Twin Falls; grand theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.
Christian Martel Fowler, 44, Heyburn; check on account with insufficient funds, walk-in release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.
Colby Sean Riley, 33, Jerome; felony grand theft (amended), walk-in release, private counsel, prelim Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.