Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Lisa Marie Grissom, 56, Shoshone; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

Mark Wayne Sexton, 54, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.

Jeffrey Arlyn Krohn, 50, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, no insurance (second or subsequent offense), $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 5.

Kristopher Raythel Gates, 28, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

