Wednesday arraignments

William L Stuessy, 32, Twin Falls; injury to child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 31.

Raymond Trinidad Guzman Jr., 42, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (three counts), bond $5,000, waived counsel, prelim Feb. 21.

Zachary Wade Dudley, 30, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $5,000, private counsel, prelim Feb. 21.

Christopher Don Poelzi, 33, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, own-recognizance, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.

