Wednesday arraignments
William L Stuessy, 32, Twin Falls; injury to child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 31.
Raymond Trinidad Guzman Jr., 42, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (three counts), bond $5,000, waived counsel, prelim Feb. 21.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Zachary Wade Dudley, 30, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $5,000, private counsel, prelim Feb. 21.
Christopher Don Poelzi, 33, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, own-recognizance, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.