Arraignments

Jenifer L Mower, 36, Twin Falls; false information, possession of paraphernalia, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 11.

Sara L Burke, 23, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (three counts), walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.

