Friday arraignments
Timothy Shane Plunkett, 41, Murtaugh, attempted strangulation, bond $10,000, prelim July 26.
Cody Leir, 22, Twin Falls, aggravated assault, bond $10,000, prelim July 26.
Timothy Shane Plunkett, 41, Murtaugh, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $100, pre-trial August 27.
Kenneth James Shaw, 25, Twin Falls, attempted strangulation, intentional destruction of telecommunication line/installment, bond $100,000, prelim. July 26.
William Edward Anderson, 64, Twin Falls, failure to stop for damage accident or leaving the scene, bond $100, pre-trial Sept. 4.
Riley G. Hughes, 23, Twin Falls, possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, prelim August 27.
James Henry Reilly, 28, Twin Falls, issuing insufficient funds check for $250 or more, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.
Michael Allen Keating, 43, Twin Falls, battery, bond $100, pre-trial Sept. 4.
Paul George Ferreira, 51, Buhl, driving without insurance second offense, own recognizance release, pre-trial August 27.
