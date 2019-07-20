{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Timothy Shane Plunkett, 41, Murtaugh, attempted strangulation, bond $10,000, prelim July 26.

Cody Leir, 22, Twin Falls, aggravated assault, bond $10,000, prelim July 26.

Timothy Shane Plunkett, 41, Murtaugh, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $100, pre-trial August 27.

Kenneth James Shaw, 25, Twin Falls, attempted strangulation, intentional destruction of telecommunication line/installment, bond $100,000, prelim. July 26.

William Edward Anderson, 64, Twin Falls, failure to stop for damage accident or leaving the scene, bond $100, pre-trial Sept. 4.

Riley G. Hughes, 23, Twin Falls, possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, prelim August 27.

James Henry Reilly, 28, Twin Falls, issuing insufficient funds check for $250 or more, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Michael Allen Keating, 43, Twin Falls, battery, bond $100, pre-trial Sept. 4.

Paul George Ferreira, 51, Buhl, driving without insurance second offense, own recognizance release, pre-trial August 27.

