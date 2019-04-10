{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Keyshawn Cammeron Armstrong, 20, address unknown; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts), possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, appeared in person, preliminary hearing April 11.

Cathy Marie Friel, 38, Twin Falls; battery (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 4.

Alexandra Osborne, 33, Pocatello; driving under the influence, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.

