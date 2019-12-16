{{featured_button_text}}
Monday arraignments

Roberto Miranda-Villa, 22, Filer; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Michael Edward Foust, 26, Jerome; possession of controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 27.

Abraham, Alexei Alpizar Alvarez, 35, Twin Falls; open container, driving under the influence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pre-trial Feb. 11.

Alisa Mae Nelson, 21, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card used to purchase goods and services (five counts), bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 27.

Luiz A. Bazurto, 29, Phoeniz, Ariz.;criminal possession of a financial transaction card used to purchase goods and services, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 27.

