Monday arraignments
Roberto Miranda-Villa, 22, Filer; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.
Michael Edward Foust, 26, Jerome; possession of controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 27.
You have free articles remaining.
Abraham, Alexei Alpizar Alvarez, 35, Twin Falls; open container, driving under the influence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pre-trial Feb. 11.
Alisa Mae Nelson, 21, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card used to purchase goods and services (five counts), bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 27.
Luiz A. Bazurto, 29, Phoeniz, Ariz.;criminal possession of a financial transaction card used to purchase goods and services, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.