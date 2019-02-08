Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Rebecca M Rebollozo, 27, Twin Falls; DUI - excessive, bond: undisclosed.

Felipe Venegas Sanchez, 27, Twin Falls; DUI - second offense, failed to appear, arraigned on new charge at sentencing March 5.

Alyssa Taylor Fife, 22, Twin Falls; battery against health care worker, walk-in release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Raymond Razaqi, 36, Twin Falls; felony DUI, walk-in release, public defender confirmed, prelim Feb. 15.

Alex Chappell, 20, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Justo David Benitez Jr., 24, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Load comments