Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Rebecca M Rebollozo, 27, Twin Falls; DUI - excessive, bond: undisclosed.
Felipe Venegas Sanchez, 27, Twin Falls; DUI - second offense, failed to appear, arraigned on new charge at sentencing March 5.
Alyssa Taylor Fife, 22, Twin Falls; battery against health care worker, walk-in release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.
Raymond Razaqi, 36, Twin Falls; felony DUI, walk-in release, public defender confirmed, prelim Feb. 15.
Alex Chappell, 20, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.
Justo David Benitez Jr., 24, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.
