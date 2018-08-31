Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Arlo Dillon Campbell, 29, Hazelton; driving without privileges, $500 bond, public defender continued, court trial Oct. 15.

Matthew Bryant Barnedt, 27, Twin Falls; sexual abuse of a minor under 16, lewd conduct with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a child (13 counts), $500,000 bond, public defender appointed, arraignment Sept. 10.

Jack Daniel Morton, 37, Hansen; trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

James Cory Koyle, 39, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, arraignment Sept. 10.

