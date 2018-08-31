Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Arlo Dillon Campbell, 29, Hazelton; driving without privileges, $500 bond, public defender continued, court trial Oct. 15.
Matthew Bryant Barnedt, 27, Twin Falls; sexual abuse of a minor under 16, lewd conduct with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a child (13 counts), $500,000 bond, public defender appointed, arraignment Sept. 10.
Jack Daniel Morton, 37, Hansen; trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
James Cory Koyle, 39, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, arraignment Sept. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.