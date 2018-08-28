Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Kevin Eugene Hansen, 50, Kimberly; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, providing false information to an officer, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Jason Floyd Quintana, 47, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Michael W McDaniel, 23, Shoshone; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.
Garrett James Peak, 24, Twin Falls; domestic battery, no contact order violation, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Victor Josiah Zambrano, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Noe Ruiz, 22, Twin Falls; battery, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Sara Dawnette Strout, 44, Jerome; intimidating a witness, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Thomas Buck Chaput, 41, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.
Joseph Michael Slovick, 38, Filer; excessive driving under the influence, court compliance program, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Esiquio Anthony Alvarez, 33, Twin Falls; robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Brady Adams, 25; fugitive (Texas), $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Sept. 7.
Wiley Earl Larison, 43, Twin Falls; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.
James Asa Sizemore, 27, Twin Falls; domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.