Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Kevin Eugene Hansen, 50, Kimberly; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, providing false information to an officer, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Jason Floyd Quintana, 47, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Michael W McDaniel, 23, Shoshone; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

Garrett James Peak, 24, Twin Falls; domestic battery, no contact order violation, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Victor Josiah Zambrano, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Noe Ruiz, 22, Twin Falls; battery, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Sara Dawnette Strout, 44, Jerome; intimidating a witness, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Thomas Buck Chaput, 41, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Joseph Michael Slovick, 38, Filer; excessive driving under the influence, court compliance program, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Esiquio Anthony Alvarez, 33, Twin Falls; robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Brady Adams, 25; fugitive (Texas), $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Sept. 7.

Wiley Earl Larison, 43, Twin Falls; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.

James Asa Sizemore, 27, Twin Falls; domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments