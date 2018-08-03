Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County Thursday arraignments

Michael Main, 51, Twin Falls; failure to purchase or invalid driver’s license, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Michael B Main, 51, Twin Falls; petit theft, failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Christopher Joshua Badger, 29, Bullhead City, Ariz.; felony possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, possession of paraphernalia, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Gerardo Lewis, 23, Shoshone; driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 11.

Robert Neil Brown, 21, Twin Falls; forgery, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Robert Neil Brown, 21, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, burglary, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

