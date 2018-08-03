Twin Falls County Thursday arraignments
Michael Main, 51, Twin Falls; failure to purchase or invalid driver’s license, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Michael B Main, 51, Twin Falls; petit theft, failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Christopher Joshua Badger, 29, Bullhead City, Ariz.; felony possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, possession of paraphernalia, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Gerardo Lewis, 23, Shoshone; driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 11.
Robert Neil Brown, 21, Twin Falls; forgery, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Robert Neil Brown, 21, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, burglary, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.