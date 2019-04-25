{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Pete Andrew Bradshaw, 20, Twin Falls; rape, $5,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing May 3.

Claudia Michaela Hattrup, 51, Ketchum; obtaining a controlled substance by fraud (three counts), court compliance program, private counsel, preliminary hearing May 3.

Lincoln Keith Petersen, 43, Hansen; attempted strangulation, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 3.

Ethan Ty Aguinaga, 19, Rupert; disturbing the peace, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

Michael Santos Dealtonaga, 46, Yuba City, Calif.; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 3.

Miguel A Carranza-Rangel, 21, Twin Falls; reckless driving, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 4.

