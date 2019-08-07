{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Angela Nichole Donnelly, 40, Twin Falls; injury to a child (2 counts), own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Oct. 16.

Angela Nichole Donnelly, 40, Twin Falls; domestic battery, injury to a child, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Oct. 16.

Yousef Sadeghi, 43, Twin Falls; restricted license violation, no insurance-second or subsequent offense, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.

Abel J. Gutierrez Jr., 29, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.

Milton Wayne Day, 60, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.

Adrian M. Johnson, 28, Burley; failure to purchase vendors license, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

