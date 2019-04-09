Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Mathew Madison Pearson, 37, Twin Falls; stalking in the first degree, $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.
David Delgado, Jr., 30, Caldwell; malicious injury to property, $500, public defender appointed, pretrial May 21.
Jacob Alvin Reynolds, 35, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial May 29.
Justin Dean Hanson, 32, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial April 19.
Justin Dean Hanson, 32, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, no insurance (second or subsequent offense), appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.
Richard Robert Handal, 25, Twin Falls; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial May 21.
Aaron T Evans, 26, Twin Falls; enticing a child through the internet, possession of a controlled substance, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.
Robert Allen Barney, 39, Meridian; enticing a child through the internet, driving under the influence, $175,000 bond, public defender denied, preliminary hearing April 19.
Solomon D Peppley, 23, address unknown; enticing a child through the internet, sexual exploitation of a child, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.
Jeffrey Scott Davis, 55, Rupert; enticing a child through the internet, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.
Trevor Lewis Thomas, 42, Buhl; attempted strangulation, $20,000 bond, public defender denied, preliminary hearing April 19.
Jacob Henry Radewan, 31, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $2,000 bond, public defender denied, pretrial June 4.
Valentin Lopez Martinez, 29, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.
Jeffrey Michael Rothman, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.
