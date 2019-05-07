Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Sara Ann Lovett, 35, Burley; possession of a controlled substance and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Wade Lamont Jones, 46, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Amal Mohammed Resen, 34, Twin Falls; trespass (second within five years) and theft of property, labor or services by means of theft or deception, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.
Daniel Jaracuaro, 31, Inglewood, Calif.; injury to child and driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial June 25.
Linda Smallwood, 53, Ontario, Ore.; fugitive (Oregon warrant), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive (identity) hearing May 17.
Alberto Jose Aguinaga, 25, Paul; trespassing, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Maritzabell Murillo, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (two counts), $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Matthew Vernon Bullock, 50, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.