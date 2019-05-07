{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Sara Ann Lovett, 35, Burley; possession of a controlled substance and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Wade Lamont Jones, 46, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Amal Mohammed Resen, 34, Twin Falls; trespass (second within five years) and theft of property, labor or services by means of theft or deception, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Daniel Jaracuaro, 31, Inglewood, Calif.; injury to child and driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial June 25.

Linda Smallwood, 53, Ontario, Ore.; fugitive (Oregon warrant), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive (identity) hearing May 17.

Alberto Jose Aguinaga, 25, Paul; trespassing, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

Maritzabell Murillo, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (two counts), $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Matthew Vernon Bullock, 50, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

