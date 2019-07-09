Monday arraignments
Cody James Henslee, 26, Buhl, no contact order violation, bond $5,000, private counsel to hire, pretrial August 27.
Isaya Ngendakumana, 21, Twin Falls, driving under the influence-excessive, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial August 27.
Noah A. Bobadilla, 20, Las Vegas, Nevada, possession of marijuana, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.
Joshua Samuel Credille, 25, Twin Falls, correctional facility-major contraband, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.
Justin Michael Kelly, 38, Twin Falls, felony attempted strangulation, domestic battery, malicious injury to property, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.
Kyle Dale Bastian, 49, Twin Falls, attempted strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond $100,000, public defender confirmed, prelim July 19.
