Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Michael James Shetler, 47, Twin Falls; two counts grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, appeared in person, waived counsel, prelim May 17.
Christopher James Martin, 22, Shoshone; sexual battery of a child 16 or 17 years-of-age, appeared in person, private counsel, prelim May 17.
Debi Sue Brown, 37, Buhl; resisting or obstructing a police officer and DUI-second offense, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Stephen Jason Wells-Gee, 24; rape, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Cesar Salas, 20, Buhl; violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial July 21.
