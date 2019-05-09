{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Michael James Shetler, 47, Twin Falls; two counts grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, appeared in person, waived counsel, prelim May 17.

Christopher James Martin, 22, Shoshone; sexual battery of a child 16 or 17 years-of-age, appeared in person, private counsel, prelim May 17.

Debi Sue Brown, 37, Buhl; resisting or obstructing a police officer and DUI-second offense, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Stephen Jason Wells-Gee, 24; rape, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Cesar Salas, 20, Buhl; violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial July 21.

