{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Kimberly Marie Hill, 44, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Amanda Renee Beltran, 32, Jerome; felony possession of marijuana more than 3 oz., felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments