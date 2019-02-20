Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Jenifer Van Hoosen, 24, Shoshone; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.

Carson Yeaman, 20, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

William Everett Martin, 51, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.

Donald Wesley Eskelson, 37, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.

Victoria Elizabeth Brymer, 31, Kimberly; domestic battery, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial April 2.

Earl Lee Thompson, 29, Kimberly; DUI-excessive and open container, walk in arraignment, public defender appointed, pretrial April 2.

Larry F Willford, 83, Twin Falls; sexual battery, walk in arraignment, waived counsel, pretrial April 2.

Jacob I Goodrich, 42, Twin Falls; felony DUI, walk in arraignment, public defender confirmed, prelim March 1.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments