Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Jenifer Van Hoosen, 24, Shoshone; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.
Carson Yeaman, 20, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.
William Everett Martin, 51, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.
Donald Wesley Eskelson, 37, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.
Victoria Elizabeth Brymer, 31, Kimberly; domestic battery, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial April 2.
Earl Lee Thompson, 29, Kimberly; DUI-excessive and open container, walk in arraignment, public defender appointed, pretrial April 2.
Larry F Willford, 83, Twin Falls; sexual battery, walk in arraignment, waived counsel, pretrial April 2.
Jacob I Goodrich, 42, Twin Falls; felony DUI, walk in arraignment, public defender confirmed, prelim March 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.