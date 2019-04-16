{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Carson Yeaman, 20, Twin Falls; destruction or concealment of evidence, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 26.

Denise M Wolford, 51, Memphis, Tenn.; violation of a protection order, unlawful entry, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June. 11.

