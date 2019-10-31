{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Miguel Canchola, 30, Gooding; second-degree stalking, trespassing, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Gerardo Melendrez Jr., 26, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

Ashley M. Kober, 32, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, pretrial release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Raynard M. Admidin, 49, no address; pedestrian under the influence, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments