Wednesday arraignments
Miguel Canchola, 30, Gooding; second-degree stalking, trespassing, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.
Gerardo Melendrez Jr., 26, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.
Ashley M. Kober, 32, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, pretrial release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.
Raynard M. Admidin, 49, no address; pedestrian under the influence, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.
