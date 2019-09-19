{{featured_button_text}}

Ignacio Savon Goodlett, 18, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, failure to stop for accident, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.

Ignacio Savon Goodlett, 18, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.

Edith Ruelas, 27, Jerome; felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.

