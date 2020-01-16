{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday arraignments

Amanda Renee Beltran, 32, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, walk in, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 24.

Gregory Glenn Virts, 34, Twin Falls; felony DUI, bond $25,000, public defender confirmed, prelim Jan. 24.

Jeffery Ray Few, 39, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, walk in, private counsel, pretrial March 3.

