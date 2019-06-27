Wednesday arraignments
Christopher Edward Sieple, 48, Twin Falls; stalking in the first degree, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.
Daniel F. Doan, 50, Twin Falls; lewd conduct (3 counts), sexual abuse of a minor under 16, bond $75,000, private counsel retained, district court arraignment July 8.
Clay Peter Olsen, 27, Pocatello; aggravated assault, bond $10,000, private counsel retained, prelim July 5.
Brandon Michael Reagan, 21, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 6.
Tommy Joe Davis, 36, Buhl; driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 13.
Matthew John Pooler, 32, Twin Falls; petit theft, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.
Theodore James Broome, 35, Sandpoint; possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.
Cossondra Ruth Stenvick, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.
Jessica Estelle Vinci, 39, Twin Falls; possession of stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 13.
