Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Brandee Johan Grimsman, 45, Twin Falls; grand theft, forgery (three counts), grand theft by unauthorized control, criminal possession of a financial transaction card (four counts), $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearinginary hearing Oct. 5.
Dustin Charles Jernigan, 19, Twin Falls; petit theft, failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.
Dustin Charles Jernigan, 19, Twin Falls; grand theft, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Jorge L Arizmendi Garibay, 21, Buhl; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
George Ferreira Jr, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense), walk-in arraignment, pretrial Nov. 7.
Leon Russell Niemeier, 37, Pendleton, Ore.; battery, own-recognizance release, defendant waived counsel, pretrial Nov. 14.
Joshua Francis Miller, 39, Filer; petit theft, $1500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Terry Barnett, 49, Ponchatoula, La.; no bail, fugitive (Washington warrant), public defender appointed, Oct. 5 extradition.
Friday’s arraignments
Mackenzie Ranae Taylor, 21, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Michael Jake Hodge, 64, Rupert; sexual battery of a minor 16 or 17 years of age, walk-in arraignment, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Ronald Lee Fisher Jr, 52, Twin Falls; sexual abuse of a minor under 16, lewd contact with child under 16 (two counts), walk-in arraignment, private counsel, arraignment Oct. 9.
Roy Brent Watkins, 39, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Brittney Nicole Crandall, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $30,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Stephen JJ Wells-Gee, 24, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, malicious entry to property, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Aleksey Thomas Gayda, 26, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Joshua Andrew Thompson, 46, Buhl; indecent exposure, $100 bond, public defender confirmed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Joshua Andrew Thompson, 46, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender confirmed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
