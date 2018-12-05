Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Travis Charles Dunn, 38, Buhl; rape, $100,000 bond, private counsel, arraignment Dec. 10.

Kaisey Lynn Morris, 28, Twin Falls; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

Jessica Pullin, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (two counts), $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 14.

Norma Yadira Davila-Villagrona, 27, Jerome; assault or battery on certain personnel, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Norma Yadira Davila-Villagrona, 27, Jerome; driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, $2,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

Jamie Dawn Sage, 34, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Darrell W Friel, 61, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, destruction or concealment of evidence, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Zenida F Somic, 29, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

Zenida F Somic, 29, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Herbert Lamar Hensley, 61, Melba; possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Danny Lee Odell, 55, Kimberly; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.

Adam Michael Casel, 36, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence (second offense), $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Joseph Russell Oakes Jr, 51, Twin Falls; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (three counts), grand theft, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Justin J Epps, 38, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23.

Bradley McCaulley, 41, Twin Falls; fugitive (Oregon warrant), to be held without bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Dec. 14.

Tuesday arraignments

Joshua James Sartin, 29, Twin Falls; receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

