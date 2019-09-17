{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Matthew Dale Flynn, 37, Twin Falls; battery, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.

Matthew Dale Flynn, 37, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense within 10 years, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.

Thomas Franklin Luper, 39, Twin Falls; domestic battery with traumatic injury, bond $30,000, public defender confirmed, preliminary Sept. 27.

Dustyn Wayne Brooks, 33, Gooding; domestic battery with traumatic injury, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.

Christyeana M. Pleasants, 29, Ontario, Oregon; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

Christopher John Hammann, 49, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.

