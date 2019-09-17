Monday arraignments
Matthew Dale Flynn, 37, Twin Falls; battery, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.
Matthew Dale Flynn, 37, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense within 10 years, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.
Thomas Franklin Luper, 39, Twin Falls; domestic battery with traumatic injury, bond $30,000, public defender confirmed, preliminary Sept. 27.
Dustyn Wayne Brooks, 33, Gooding; domestic battery with traumatic injury, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.
Christyeana M. Pleasants, 29, Ontario, Oregon; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.
Christopher John Hammann, 49, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.
