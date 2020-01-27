{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Monday arraignments

Hamid Maroof Noorullah, 41, Twin Falls; domestic violence without traumatic injury to household member, own recognizance release, waived counsel, pretrial March 10.

James Thomas Coates, 56, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, attempted petit theft, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.

Dominick Frankie Watts, 18; stolen vehicle receiving or transferring, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.

Justyne Lolise Frank, 20; stolen vehicle receiving or transferring, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.

Scott Anthony McEvoy, 19, Jerome; controlled substance manufacture or delivery, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.

Michael E. Jackson, 66, Twin Falls; open container, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 24

Sadock Onesmu Makobero, 23, Twin Falls; DUI (excessive), pretrial release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.

Subash Das, 19, Twin Falls; disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.

Francisco Ovando Catalan, 72, Owyhee; DUI, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 24.

Cole Douglas Forney, 21, Twin Falls; domestic battery, no-contact order issued, appeared in person, pretrial March 24.

Cole Douglas Forney, 21, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, domestic violence without traumatic injury to household member, bond $5,000, pretrial March 24.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments