Monday arraignments
Hamid Maroof Noorullah, 41, Twin Falls; domestic violence without traumatic injury to household member, own recognizance release, waived counsel, pretrial March 10.
James Thomas Coates, 56, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, attempted petit theft, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.
Dominick Frankie Watts, 18; stolen vehicle receiving or transferring, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.
Justyne Lolise Frank, 20; stolen vehicle receiving or transferring, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.
Scott Anthony McEvoy, 19, Jerome; controlled substance manufacture or delivery, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.
Michael E. Jackson, 66, Twin Falls; open container, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 24
Sadock Onesmu Makobero, 23, Twin Falls; DUI (excessive), pretrial release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.
Subash Das, 19, Twin Falls; disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.
Francisco Ovando Catalan, 72, Owyhee; DUI, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 24.
Cole Douglas Forney, 21, Twin Falls; domestic battery, no-contact order issued, appeared in person, pretrial March 24.
Cole Douglas Forney, 21, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, domestic violence without traumatic injury to household member, bond $5,000, pretrial March 24.
