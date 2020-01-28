{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Tuesday arraignments

Brian Collins Buonamano, 35, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.

Brian Jeffery Harris, 41, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, walk in, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.

Enrique Alberto Martinez-Najera, 46, Twin Falls; felony DUI (second offense), walk in, private counsel, prelim Feb. 7.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments