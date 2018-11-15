Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments, cont.

Ryleigh Michelle Glascock, 23, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Jan. 2.

Timothy Robert Warner, 37, Twin Falls; pedestrian under the influence, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Anthony W Shields, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Sonja Louise Gomez, 29, Twin Falls; battery against a health care worker, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Eric Ray Holbrook, 22, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Eric Ray Holbrook, 22, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, no contact order violation, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Dakota Lee Hettenbach, 18, Twin Falls; sexual abuse of a minor under 16, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Nicole Rae Thompson, 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Antwon D McDaniel, 20, Buhl; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.

Christopher James Martin, 22, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Joanna Ramirez-Ramos, 22, Twin Falls; felony assault or battery on certain personnel, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing No. 21.

Anthony Wayne Shields, 31, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Kevin Ryan Rathbun, 20, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.

Wednesday arraignments

Darrell Wesley Hopkins, 47, Filer; aggravated assault, resisting or obstructing an officer, violation of a protection order, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Jamie Phillip Barnes, 31, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Kimberly Noel Slater, 25, Jerome; grand theft by possession of stolen property (two counts), bond previously posted, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Raymond Luther Holt, 67, Twin Falls; felony attempted strangulation, domestic battery, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

