Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Wade Jacob Fear, 18, Twin Falls; kidnapping in the second degree, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify upon striking an unattended vehicle, $500,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 7.

Nakeya Rosette Saldana, 30, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony injury to a child, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec 7.

Jose A Beltran-Martinez, 25, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 7.

Jose A Beltran, 25, Jerome; possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without privileges, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23.

Amir Coralic, 24, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, felony domestic battery, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 7.

