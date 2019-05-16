{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Ryan Lee Esquibel, 29, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9. Ryan Lee Esquibel, 29, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 24. Dylan M. Gibson, 23, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 24. Kevin Ryan Rathbun, 21, Kimberly; attempted strangulation, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 24.

